Centre sanctioned Rs 36 crore for conservation of tigers, elephants in Odisha

Bhubanneswar: The Centre has sanctioned more than Rs 36 crore for conservation of tigers and elephants in Odisha under different schemes during 2019-21.

This was informed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and Forest and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar for the allocations.He further said the Centre provided Rs 11.19 crore and Rs 15.68 crore to the State for the Satkosia Tiger Reserve and the Similipal tiger sanctuary, respectively, under different projects.

Similarly, the Centre allocated over Rs 9.68 crore to Odisha in 2019-21 to ensure conservation of elephants and their habitats. The allocation also includes funds for the people residing in areas close to elephant habitats, he said.

