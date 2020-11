Bhubaneswar: Odisha mass education dept signs MoU with TCS. TCS to provide free online education to students of Class IX and X. MoU in this regard has been signed between Odisha Education Department and TCS. This program will be implemented for 214 Adarsh Vidyalaya & 101 Utkarsh Vidyalaya, informs Education Minister Samir Dash

