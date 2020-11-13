India’s Active Caseload drops below 4.85 Lakhs

New Delhi: India’s active cases today stand at 4,84,547, much below the 5-lakh mark. This is the third day of the active cases being sustained below the 5-L mark. Their share in the total Positive Cases stands at only 5.55%.

This has been made possible by the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases which has ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload.

In contrast to 44,879 new reported cases, 49,079 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours which continues India’s trend of having daily high recoveries that outnumber the daily new cases. This trend has been observed for the 41st day today.

The total recovered cases stand at 81,15,580 which translates to a Recovery Rate of 92.97%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 76,31,033.

77.83% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra reported the maximum number of single day recoveries. 7,809 new recoveries have pushed up the State’s total recoveries to 16,05,064.

76.25% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Delhi reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 7,053 in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 5,537 new cases while Maharashtra reported 4,496 new cases yesterday.

Ten States/UTs account for about 80% (79.34%) of the 547case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

22.3% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 122 deaths. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 104 and 54 new deaths, respectively.

Related

comments