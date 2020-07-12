Odisha Govt launched bus service to Jodamba in the Swabhiman area from Malkangiri town

Malkangiri: The Government on Saturday launched its maiden bus service to Jodamba in the Swabhiman area from Malkangiri town. Around 20,000 residents of the area, who were cut off from rest of the State until the Gurupriya bridge was constructed in 2018, would be connected with the Malkangiri district headquarters due the bus service. This is the first ever Govt. Bus services in the Swabhiman area of Malkangiri.

The bus every day departs from Malkangiri to Jodamba at 9 am and returns at 6 pm. Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka inaugurated the bus service in present of Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal. Worth mentioning, Maoists were active in the Swabhiman area prior to the construction of the Gurupriya bridge.

Related

comments