Odisha has “world-class” infrastructure facilities for new textile units’

Bhubanneswar: In order to attract investment in the textile and apparel manufacturing sectors, the State Government has claimed that it has “world-class” infrastructure facilities, a strong logistics base and skilled manpower for such units to flourish.

Addressing an ‘Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum for Textiles and Apparel Sector’ event here on Friday, Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra highlighted the State’s competitive advantages in the textiles and apparel sector.

“Textile and apparel manufacturing is one of the focus sectors of the Odisha Government and several firms have already set up their units in the State,” he said.

Exports and imports can be facilitated through the Paradip, Dhamra and Gopalpur Ports, he said.

Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said new infrastructure facilities are being developed in the State, including textiles parks in Bhadrak and Dhamra.

During the event, officials from Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu also highlighted the investment opportunities in their respective States.

