Odisha Govt in coordination with Air Asia facilitated safe return of about 300 migrants to Bhubaneswar from Imphal, Guwahati

Bhubaneswar: Government of Odisha, in coordination with private flight service ‘Air Asia’ has facilitated safe return of about 300 migrants to Bhubaneswar from Imphal and Guwahati by two charter flights today. This is part of the ‘Umeed Ki Uddan’ initiative which has become successful with the support of State Government. A special flight from Manipur carrying 138 migrant Odias, mostly labourers and students, has landed at Biju Patnaik International Airport today afternoon. All of them have been sent to Kendrapara by bus and all of them will undergo stipulated institutional quarantine.

Related

comments