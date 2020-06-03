&TV actors share views on becoming environmentally responsible citizens

Mumbai: In merely three months of us going into lockdown, Mother Earth saw a tremendous amount of healing. It is enough proof for us to alter certain habits, imbibe a healthy lifestyle and make mindful decisions to keep our environment clean. Every human, young or old, must become advocates of climate change and look after all the elements that are part of mother nature. It has now become more imperative than before for each one of us to direct our efforts and consciously act upon environment protection. On World Environment Day, &TV actors share how even small efforts can bring about a positive change in the environment.

Hailing from the cleanest city of India, Indore, Kamna Pathak, the Dabang Rajesh of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan says, “Not a lot of actors can proudly say this – I belong to one of India’s cleanest city. Indore is the ‘Cleanest City’ four times in a row in Swachh Survekshan, an annual cleanliness survey! India’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Indore’s cleanliness streak has set splendid examples for every city and every citizen to draw inspiration. When we can keep our homes clean, why can’t we keep our cities clean? Cleanliness is not just good practice but our responsibility as a human being towards our environment. If everyone starts thinking this way, it can make a significant difference.”

She further adds, “I pick up waste whenever I can and dispose it responsibly. Ever since I started doing this, I noticed a change in me. I started feeling good about myself. Keeping our environment clean also helps us keep our thoughts, our minds clean. A clean environment is everyone’s responsibility.”

Samta Sagar, Gudiya’s mother in &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari is not only one of the most talented actors we have, but also an inherently environment-conscious person. This World Environment Day, Samta says, “Water is the essence of our being and is required in all daily activities. Many of us are unaware of how privileged we are to have a 24×7 water supply. In many parts of the world, there is a growing water shortage issue. Imagine standing in a long queue for hours only to fill up one bucket of water. Saving water is a pressing issue, especially in such a densely populated country like ours. Now that monsoon is also here let us not take it for granted. Save as much water as you can. Use less water, re-use water after washing vegetables to water your plants. There are many ways in which we can save water so that others can get their fair share.”

&TV’s Bali, Nirbhay Wadhwa seen in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram has been passionate about wildlife protection. Putting his best foot forward, Nirbhay shares, “I am incredibly protective of animals, wild-animals especially. I, along with a few friends of mine, often rescue wild animals. We sometimes make arrangements to transport them safely back to their natural habitat. In today’s time, mostly due to our lifestyle choices like food, clothing, infrastructure etc. many animal species are in dire need of protection.

He further stresses upon wildlife protection saying, “Today, we have come to a juncture where we must choose to co-exist, or we will perish. Without wildlife and other animal species, we will not be able to survive. We all have studied the food chain and food web. This World Environment Day let us re-visit the chapters on the environment, re-learn and help create more awareness.” The actor has also walked the ramp for PETA in the past.

Ashish Kadian of Santoshi Maa – Sunayein Vrat Kathayein has been very vocal about environmental issues and measures. This World Environment Day he says, “With lockdown 5.0 and people advised to stay indoors till June 30, we don’t know how far we are from complete decontamination. But we can give back to our environment even by staying home. All we need is to take small steps toward conservation. What families can do is be more mindful that staying home the entire day means more consumption of electricity. It is something each member should be cognizant. Blind consumption of electricity harms the environment in ways more than one! My mother and I ensure we use minimum power while in lockdown. Simple measures like unplugging devices when not in use, using natural light during daytime, using AC sensibly and smartly, could go a long way in conserving energy and an effective way in contributing our bit towards environment protection.”

