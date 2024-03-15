Odisha Govt. doubles the grants to state sports associations

Bhubaneswar: In a remarkable step considering the requirements for development of sports in the State, the Odisha Government has doubled the grants to the sports associations i.e. 12 Lakhs for A category Sports (except Chess 6 Lakhs); 8 Lakhs for B category sports; 5 Lakhs for C category sports & 3 Lakhs for D category sports. The Grants to District Athletic Associations and District Sports Associations has also been modified with 4 Lakhs for districts with more than 20 blocks; 3 Lakhs for districts with 15-20 blocks; 2 Lakhs with districts 10-14 blocks & 1.5 Lakhs for districts with less than 10 blocks.

Under the dynamic leadership of Odisha Chief Minister Shri. Naveen Patnaik the state government has always been promoting sports and sportspersons with a foresight & commitment for the growth of sports in the state. The Odisha Govt. has taken the sports from village to village with initiatives like Nua-O-Nabin Odisha sports competitions. The Govt has built up various new sports infrastructure and facilities in each & every district of the state. For the development of the sports persons the Govt is providing cash awards to all medal winners in all age categories of international & national competitions, university sports competitions, Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, etc.

Shri. Ashirbad Behera, Secretary, Odisha Athletic Association & Odisha Football Association. Sri. Avijit Paul, General Secretary Odisha Olympic Association & Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Secretary, Odisha Volleyball Association thanked Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Naveen Patnaik Ji, Shri. Kartik Pandian, Chairman 5T & Shri. R. Vineel Krishna, IAS, Commissioner-cum- Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha for the development & promotion of sports & sportspersons in the state and making Odisha the Sports Capital of the Country.