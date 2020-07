Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt caps cost of rapid antigen test by private hospitals & labs at Rs 450 (plus GST as applicable) as specified by ICMR for each Standard Q COVID19 Ag kit. All facilities to conduct the point of care tests.

Upper price cap of Rs 450 plus GST for each standard Q #COVID19 Ag Kit of the vendor SD Bio Sensor must be adhered to by all the private facilities complying to the prevailing ICMR norms says Odisha Health Department.

