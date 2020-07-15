Odisha Skill Development Authority signs four MoUs for Skill Development

Bhubaneswar: Today, Government of Odisha celebrated the World Youth Skills Day (WYSD). The aim of WYSD is to recognize the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship and to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges. The theme for 2020 World Youth Skills Day is “Skills for a Resilient Youth”.

In the past, as part of celebration, various events used to be organized in the State to attract youth to the world of skills and make skills aspirational for them. In view of the pandemic, this year the World Youth Skills Day is being celebrated virtually. Various webinars have been organized by our leading ITIs involving industry leaders to attract youth to the skill ecosystem and to provide them the opportunity to explore new avenues for sustainable livelihood.

Besides, at the State level, four Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were signed virtually, to enhance the skill competency and employability of our youth.

The first virtual MoU was shared between Smt. Rashmita Panda, Director, Employment-cum-CEO, OSDA and Ms. Nishtha Satyam, Deputy Country Representative, UN Women. The partnership with UN Women will lead to design and implementation of ongoing and new skilling initiatives from a gender perspective and thereby contributing to Women Empowerment and Gender Equality.

The second MoU was shared between Sri Reghu G, Director, DTE&T and Mr. Sakhyasingha, Founder, SAK Robotics. SAK Robotics will progressively cover all ITIs in the State to create exposure for ITI students to include robotics skills in their respective domains.

The third MoU was shared between Smt. Rashmita Panda, Director, Employment-cum-CEO, OSDA and Mr Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera. Collaboration with Coursera as a response to COVID-19 pandemic will facilitate the up-skilling and re-skilling of youth from the state of Odisha in the areas of latest courses like Data Science, Technology etc.

The fourth MoU was shared between OSDA and TimesPro (Partner of SAP). Partnership with Times Pro (Partner of SAP) will enable Skilled-in-Odisha youth from government engineering and professional institutes to get trained in SAP ERP courses that will enable them to compete in global market place for better opportunities and also create a talent pool for the Information Technology (IT) Industry both in India and in our State. This was shared between Smt. Rashmita Panda, Director, Employment-cum-CEO, OSDA and Mr. Anish Srikrishna, CEO, Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (Times Professional Learning) and Mr. Rajesh Musaliyath , COO, Digital Services, SAP.

Congratulating everyone on the occasion the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik said, “ I am glad to learn that in these testing times, when the COVID 19 pandemic has raised new challenges to mankind, the skill eco-system of Odisha has taken a giant step forward in innovation for facing the emergent challenges. I am confident that there collaborations will lead to more opportunities for our youth at the global level and will make skill aspirational for them.”

Shri Subroto Bagchi, Hon’ble Chairman, OSDA and Shri Premananda Nayak, Hon’ble Minister SD&TE Department also addressed the digital meet. Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, SD&TE Department presented the inaugural address and Sri Reghu G, Director, DTE&T gave vote of thanks.

