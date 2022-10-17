Odisha government reconstitutes Land Commission and appoints Member of the Board of Revenue as its chairman

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha government has reconstituted the Land Commission and appointed the Member of the Board of Revenue as its chairman.

A notification in this regard has been published by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. As per the notification, Bhograi MLA Ananta Das and Parjang MLA Nrusingh Charan Sahu have been appointed as members of the commission.

The other members of the commission are the Director of Land Records & Survey, retired OAS officers Bibhuti Bhusan Das and Sudhansu Sekhar Bhuyan, who have a good track record in dealing with revenue cases. The land Reforms Commissioner has been appointed as the Member Secretary.

The tenure of the members will be three years from the date of issue of the appointment notification.