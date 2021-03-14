Odisha Government proposed to repeal 206 enactments

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has proposed to repeal 206 enactments to lessen the burden of the Statute Book. Law Minister Pratap Jena introduced an ‘Odisha Repealing Bill 2021’ in the State Assembly on Saturday to repeal certain enactments in force.

These enactments have either lost their significance being obsolete or redundant or no longer required to be retained in the Statute Book, said the statement of objects of the Bill.

These Acts have been identified in consultation with the respective administrative departments and their repeal is stated to be an important step towards god governance.

The State Law Commission has also recommended for repeal of such enactments, including Amendment Acts, enacted during the period from 1974 to 2016.