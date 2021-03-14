Odisha: Students from Classes-I to VIII would be declared ‘all pass’ this year

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of an upsurge in Covid cases, the students from Classes-I to VIII would be declared ‘all pass’ this year too, informed School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday.

“All students from the Classes-I to VIII will be given the class promotion without conducting examinations this year due to the Covid situation. As no offline class has been held since a year due to the pandemic, it is not possible to conduct examinations in schools,” he said.

Notably, last year, the Government had declared the students of Classes-I to VIII ‘all pass’ due to the pandemic.

“The students of Classes-I to VIII were promoted without examinations in view of the Covid situation last year. The same method will be adopted this year too,” the Minister said.

Though a formal announcement has not been made in this regard, an official notification would be issued soon, he said.

However, the examination for the students of Class-IX would be held offline this year.

“As the offline classes are being held regularly for the students of Classes-IX, X, XI and XII, the examination will be conducted for the Class-X students offline in schools,” Dash informed.

“It is not possible to commence a new academic session from April,” he said.