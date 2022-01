Bhubaneswar : In view of the huge spike in Covid cases, Odisha government today released a fresh Covid guidelines that mentions a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to participate in government official meeting or training programme.

Besides, Cinema halls will have to run with 50% capacity, Jatra and open air theatres will operate with only 1000 spectators and Roadside vendors, hotels and bars will be allowed to operate till 9 pm.