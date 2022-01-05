Odisha Special relief Commissioner says, night curfew timings has now been extended in all urban areas from 9 PM to 5 AM.

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Special relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena today announced suspension of physdical classes in schools across the State up to class 12 and the night curfew timings has now been extended by one hour in all urban areas- 9 PM to 5 AM.

Besides, Matric assessment exams will continue as it is, but there will be no classes.

Further, the spread of Omicron is three times faster than the Delta variant. In the last 4-5 days, alike other states, Odisha has also witnnessed a surge in positive cases. It seems, a new wave of Covid-19 has begun in Odisha, said SRC.