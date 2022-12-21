Odisha government to open 103 super specialty and tertiary care hospitals outside the State

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, “Healthy Odisha Happy Odisha” envisioned by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through Biju Swasthya Kalayan Yojana (BSKY), at least 103 super specialty and tertiary care hospitals outside the State have been empanelled under the programme by end of November 2022.

It was revealed from a review meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Brundha D. in the conference hall of Odisha State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) recently. Reviewing the progress made in the extension of cashless treatment to Odia people in private hospitals (hosptl) beyond Odisha, Dr Brundha directed to ensure timely payment of claims raised by the private sector hospitals. The Nodal Officers were asked to look into the claims on a daily basis for their earliest payment within the scheduled timeline.

The reviews showed that the empanelled hospitals outside the State included Christian Medical College, Tamil Nadu; Sri Shankara cancer foundation, Bengaluru; Tata medical centre, Kolkata; Homi Bhaba ( HB) cancer hospital, Vizag and Sangur in Punjab; Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah cancer Institute ( BBCI), Guwahati; H.B. cancer hospital, Varanasi; Mahanana Pandit Madan Moham Malaviya cancer centre, Varanasi; Advanced centre for treatment, research and education in cancer, Mumbai; and Tata Memorial, Mumbai.

Twenty-four Fortis group of hospitals at Chennai, Delhi, Deheradun, Vashi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Noida, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Delhi, Punjab, and Kolkata, along with 07 super specialty heart hospitals in Narayana Hrudayalaya group at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Raipur, Kolkata, and Jamshedpur were also empanelled under BSKY.

Thirteen hospitals in OSTF group were empanelled. Out of them, 07 hospitals were in Vishakhpatnam, 03 were in Raipur, and 03 were in Surat.

Other empanelled super specialty hospitals in Visakhpatnam included A.N. hosptl, Queens NRI Hosptl, Sagar Durga Hosptl, Vijetha Hosptl, MB Muti- specialty hosptl, KIMS ICON hospital, GJ hosptl and trauma centre, Giggles and OMNI Women and Children hosptl, GITAM institute of Medical science, OMNI hosptl, Ayushman hosptl, and Medicover hosptl.

The empanelled hosptls from Raipur included Indus hospital, Life worth super specialty hoptl, SMC heart institute, Medishine Health care, Kanha Children’s hosptl, Sanjeevani cancer hosptl,, OM hosptl, Shree Narayan Hosptl, Sagar multi-specialty hosptl, Vardaanhosptl, JMJ Morning Star hosptl, Mittal institute of medical science, Petals new-born and children hosptl, Suyash institute of medical science, Agrawal hosptl, Goodwill’s medical science, Shri Krishna hosptl, Raipur institute of medical science, Sri Ananta Sai hosptl, Balgopal children hosptl, and Kalda burn & plastic surgery centre.

KD Nupur Hosptl, and Nilakanhtha hosptl, in Surat; Great Eastern Medical School & hosptl, Medicover hosptl, and KIMS SAI Seshadri Hopstl in Sirkakulam; HCG EKO cancer centre, Kolkata; Velammala medical college Madurai, Tamilnadu; Medicover cancer hosptl, Hyderabad; Shri Balaji Metro hosptl, Chhatisgarh; Apex super specialty hosptl, Raigarh; and, Venkatarama hosptl at Dwarakanagar and Vizianagaram; Tirumala Medicover hosptl, Vizianagaram were also brought under BSKY fold.

Available database showed, around 4500 Odia people received cashless critical care services in these hosptls during the month of November, 2022 towards which State Government paid 11.26 cr to the hosptls. From January to November of 2022, around 28,000 patients received cashless treatment in outside hosptls towards which State Govt paid around Rs 39 cr.

The feedback from the patients showed that around 98% of them were directly helped by Swasthya Mitras engaged by State Govt; and, satisfaction level of the people was more than 97 percent.

Additional Secretary-cum-Additional CEO Subhananda Mohapatra along with senior officers of SHAS participated in the discussions.