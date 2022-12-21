Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera meets Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur , extending invitation to grace the Hockey World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar : Odisha is honoured to host the Hockey Men’s World Cup for the 2nd consecutive time .

Besides, On behalf of the Odisha government , Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera met Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur at New Delhi & extended a warm invitation to grace the Hockey World Cup 2023.

“It was an honour & delight to meet the Union Minister for I&B & Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur & extend a warm invitation to grace the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar- Rourkela,” tweeted Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera.

Notably, The Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held from 13-29 January in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Stadium , Rourkela.