Odisha government appoints Prateek Singh as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bhubaneswar and Pinak Mishra as the new DCP of Cuttack

Further, Sanjeeb Panda has been posted as Director Intelligence with additional charge of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation, Gajbhiye S.K. Ishwardas has been posted as IGP, Communication and Shefeen Ahamed as IGP, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC).

Similarly, Umashankar Dash, the present DCP of Bhubaneswar, is posted as Additional Commissioner, Commissionerate Police and Niti Shekhar has been appointed as DIG of Western Range in Rourkela and Parmar Smit Parsshottamdas has been posted as Baragarh SP.

Rahul Jain has been posted as Jharsuguda SP and Sarvana Vivek has been appointed as Berhampur SP. Siddhartha Kataria has been posted as Khordha SP and S. Susree has been appointed as Nabarangapur SP. Abhilas G has been posted as Kalahandi SP and senior OPS Alekha Pahi has been appointed as Nayagarh SP.