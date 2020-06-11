Odisha: Ganjam District reports 3 new #COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, tally at 652

Berhampur: Ganjam District reports 3 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, tally at 652.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 136 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; total tally at 3386. Out of the total, 134 cases reported from quarantine centres while 2 are local cases. Total Recovered 2282 and total active cases in the state at 1092. Samples tested on Wednesday 3333. Cumulative 1,88,743.

District wise details of new COVID19 cases

Keonjhar: 8

Jharsuguda: 4

Khordha: 17

Dhenkanal: 3

Cuttack: 7

Kendrapada: 1

Nuapada: 2

Gajapati: 7

Kandhamal: 15

Kalahandi: 2

Ganjam: 3

Puri: 3

Mayurbhanj: 9

Sambalpur: 1

ODRAF/ NDRF/Fire Services:54

(Personnels returned from Amphan duty)

