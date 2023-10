Bhubaneswar: Fire reportedly breaks out in revenue dept of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar; fire services personnel deployed to douse the flame. Four fire tenders deployed to douse the flame.

As per DGP -fire services, a short circuit occurred in one AC with dense smoke resulting in a very small fire. On spotted the smoke coming out of the Revenue Department, Secretariat Fire Services personnel were quick to douse the fire completely without injury to anyone or major damage.