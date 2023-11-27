Odisha FC Stuns Mohun Bagan Super Giant with Commanding 5-2 Victory in AFC Cup Clash

Odisha FC shocked Mohun Bagan Super Giant of AFC Cup 2023-24, with a resounding 5-2 victory at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday. Roy Krishna opened the scoring for Odisha FC in the 29th minute, followed by Diego in the 32nd and CY in the 41st. Aniket Jadhav and Isak added late goals in the 90+2nd and 90+5th minutes, respectively, to seal the win for Odisha FC.

The away team started the game with an early opportunity. Colaco carried the ball from midfield into Odisha’s half and passed it to Asish. Asish then sent a diagonal ball to Boumous, who beat his marker and scored in the 17th minute. MBSG 1-0 OFC

In the 24-minute mark of the game, both Mohun Bagan and Odisha had shown signs of decent play. Roy Krishna passed the ball to Jerry Mawia on the right flank, who then delivered a through ball for Diego to take a shot. However, Diego’s attempt went straight into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Odisha FC equalized in the 29th minute of the game. A good cross from the right wing into the box by CY was headed by Jerry M but was blocked by Mohun Bagan’s defender. Roy Krishna capitalized on the opportunity by volleying the free ball with a powerful right-footed strike that found the back of the net, restoring parity to the match. MBSG 1-1 OFC

Odisha FC extended their lead in the 32nd minute, scoring two goals in quick succession. Jahouh delivered a free-kick that was met by Krishna, who sent a cross into the box for Mauricio. Subhasish, tasked with marking Mauricio, could only watch as the OFC forward directed the cross into the net, putting the Away team in front. MBSG 1-2 OFC

In the 41st minute of the match, CY extended the lead by scoring, taking advantage of Glan Martins’ lapse in concentration. CY Goddard advanced into the attacking third, received a pass from Mauricio, and successfully outplayed Kaith to finish. MBSG 1-3 OFC

In the 53rd minute, Mohun Bagan attempted a set-piece with Boumous providing a cross to Sadiku. However, Amrinder’s decisive save denied MBSG a goal.

Mohun Bagan pulled one back in the 63rd minute through Kiyan Nassiri’s header. MBSG 2-3 OFC.

In the 80th minute of the game, Asish Rai’s cross was too far for Kiyan Nassiri, but Amrinder was grateful to get his hands on it.

In the 90+2 minute, Roy Krishna swiftly took a free-kick from the right, and Aniket Jadhav capitalized on it with a rapid run right in front of the goal, scoring his first-ever goal for the Kalinga Warriors. MBSG 2-4 OFC

In the 90+5th minute, Odisha finished their five-star performance with a 5 goal fiesta. Isak spotted Kaith standing well ahead of the post and lobbed a long ball past the keeper, securing a 5-2 victory for the Kalinga Warrior. The visitors delivered a truly commanding performance throughout the match.

On Monday, December 11, 2023, Odisha FC will welcome Bashundhara Kings for their final group stage game.