Odisha FC Gears Up for Clash Against East Bengal: Eyeing Continued Unbeaten Streak in ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC, after a 5 match unbeaten run in the ISL 2023-24 season, is poised to travel to Kolkata for a mouthwatering clash against East Bengal FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Friday, 22nd December 2023, at 8:00 pm IST.

Odisha FC, before their recent 3-0 victory at home against Hyderabad FC, competed in away matches against Jamshedpur FC, where they clinched a 1-0 win, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, resulting in a 2-2 draw. The Kalinga Warriors have maintained three clean sheets this season, while currently positioned fifth, accumulating 17 points from 9 games.

Hosts East Bengal FC, are eager for a win. They enter the upcoming fixture following two draws and a commanding 5-0 victory against NorthEast United FC at home. Their recent performance includes a thrilling 0-0 draw against Mumbai City FC, under the leadership of Carles Cuadrat. The team currently holds the seventh position in the league, securing 10 points from 9 games.

In head-to-head numbers, Odisha FC has a commanding lead with 5 wins to East Bengal only winning once out of 6 previous ISL encounters. Be it, the fixture has mostly provided goals.

Odisha FC conducted their pre-match press conference on Thursday, 21st December 2023, in Kolkata with head coach Sergio Lobera and player Thoiba Singh.

Odisha FC head coach, Sergio Lobera, said “We are happy to be back here. We have had recent success in this stadium. East Bengal is a good team. They have good players. We know it is a different game but we are ready.”