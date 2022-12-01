Odisha emerging as the fulcrum of trade and commerce in eastern India and the Bay of Bengal region: Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneshwar: Addressing a special session with FICCI national members, Chief Minister of Odisha, Mr Naveen Patnaik, yesterday noted that the state is fast emerging as the fulcrum of trade, commerce, and industrialisation in the eastern and the Bay of Bengal region. He encouraged FICCI “to promote Odisha as a destination of choice for the investing community.”

The Chief Minister recognised the long association between FICCI and the state government and said, “We have a strong partnership and hope we build on the success of this partnership and continue to work together towards bringing investment and prosperity to Odisha.”

Mr Patnaik also recognised the entrepreneurship initiative by FICCI Ladies Organisation and asked the chamber to work closely with Mission Shakti to develop strategies for further strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem at the grassroots.

On occasion, FICCI President-elect Mr Subhrakant Panda noted various initiatives of the Odisha government had led the state economy to mount a sharp post-pandemic recovery by clocking a GDP growth of 10.1 per cent in 2021-22. He also alluded to a rise in investment intent and grounding of investment in the state over the last few years. “With the thrust on enabling infrastructure and a facilitative business environment, the state has positioned itself as one of the most attractive investment destinations in India,” he added.

Mr Panda underscored the state government’s focus on several new and innovative sectors, such as electric vehicles and battery components, manufacturing, green energy, including hydrogen and ammonia, and pharmaceuticals, to name a few. “As India marches towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, there is tremendous potential for Odisha to become a manufacturing powerhouse and gateway to the ASEAN nations,” he said.

The event was organised along the side-lines of the Make in Odisha inaugural. FICCI’s Past Presidents, Mr Harshpati Singhania, Mr Harshvardhan Neotia, Mr Sandip Somany and FICCI DG, Mr Arun Chawla, also spoke on occasion.