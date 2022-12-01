Lieutenant General Manjit Kumar assumed the appointment of Chief of Staff, HQ Southern Command, Pune on 1 December 2022

New Delhi : Lieutenant General Manjit Kumar has assumed the appointment of Chief of Staff at Headquarters Southern Command, Pune on 01 December 2022 with a solemn wreath laying ceremony to honour the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, Pune.

The General Officer is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala and National Defence Academy Khadakvasla. He was commissioned into Corps of Signals on 14 June 1986, and has served in varied terrain and operational areas, including command of Indian Military Training Team Signal Company in Bhutan and an Infantry Division Signal Regiment deployed on Line of Control in Counter Insurgency/Counter Terrorism environment. He has also had back-to-back Instructor tenures in Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow and Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

The General Officer has attended all important career courses including Staff College Course (competitive vacancy), Higher Command Course and National Defence College Course. He has also served in numerous staff appointments, some of the important ones being General Staff Officer, Grade – 1 (Operations) in a Strike Corps Headquarter during Operation PARAKARAM, Colonel Administration in a Headquarter Counter Insurgency Force (Rashtriya Rifles), Colonel General Staff in Directorate General Information System, Deputy Director General Signals Staff in Signals Directorate, Chief Signal Officer of a Strike Corps, Chief Signal Officer Northern Command and Director General Information System at Army Headquarters.

The outgoing Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Arvind Walia complimented all ranks of the Command for their unflinching commitment, dedication and devotion in accomplishing assigned tasks in extremely challenging operational environment.