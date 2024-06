In the Odisha Election Results 2024, BJP’s Jayant Sarangi is leading in the Puri Assembly seat, while BJD’s Dipali Das is ahead in the Jharsuguda Assembly seat. Congress’ Satyashiv Das is leading in the Bhograi Assembly seat. For the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP’s Pradeep Purohit is leading in the Bargarh Lok Sabha seat, and BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi is leading in the Bhubaneswar seat.