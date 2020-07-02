Odisha: Disaster resilient power supply system in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack at cost of Rs.1600 Crore, to be completed by December 2020

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy chaired a high level review meeting held at Lok Seba Bhawan today, on the progress of advanced and disaster resilient power supply system in twin city of Bhubaneswar & Cuttack through underground cabling system. The new system would meet electrical load demand upto 1300 MW and ensure 24X7 uninterrupted quality power supply. The cost of the project has been estimated around Rs.1600 Crore and target is set to complete the entire project by December, 2020.

