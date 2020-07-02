Odisha: Massive Procurement to Provide Relief to Tribal Producers

Bhubanswar: Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCCOL), as the nodal agency of the Government for procurement of minor forest produces at minimum support price has procured 13,300 MT of worth Rs. 28.10 Crore so far which far exceeds the total value of procurement in last 6 years taken together. More than 32,000 primary tribal collectors, mostly in 13 pre-dominantly Tribal Districts have been benefited. Procurement of minor forest produces such as Sal Seed, Seeded Tamarind, Char Seed and Hill Brooms etc. is being undertaken.

TDCCOL is implementing the MSP scheme in the State through a network of Primary Procurement Agencies (PPAs) comprising of SHGs/ VSS/ Vandha of MFPs which are abundantly available mostly in the 13 predominantly tribal districts such as Sal Seed, Seeded Tamarind, Char Seed, Hill Brooms etc is currently in progress. This year TDCCOL has procured so far 133 MFPs worth ₹28.10 crores which far exceeds the total value of procurement in last 6 years taken together. Total value of MFPs which was procured in last 6 years was only ₹4.09 crores. This year TDCCOL has procured MFPs through PPAs from 370 procurement centres benefiting more than 32,000 primary tribal collectors of MFPs. In the last 6 years the MSP scheme had benefited only 12,500 primary tribal gatherers.

