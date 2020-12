Bhubaneswar: Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi arrested by Odisha Crime Branch. Crime Branch produces Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi before Bhubaneswar SDJM Court. Panigrahi was earlier arrested by the CB on multiple charges – forgery, cheating conspiracy & his links with the DA case of IFS officer Abhay Pathak & his son Akash.

