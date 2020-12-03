Joint Review of AYUSH Trade and Industry by Piyush Goel and Shripad Naik tomorrow

Delhi:The Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goel and the Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH Shri Shripad Naik will take a review of the current status of AYUSH Trade and Industry in the context of the various initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH on 4th December 2020 through video conference at 4 PM.

The review comes against the backdrop the growing global interest in Ayush-based disease-preventive solutions in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The last joint review meeting of the Ayush Trade and Industry was taken by both the both Ministers on 9th April 2020 and since then the Ministry of AYUSH has taken many initiatives to integrate AYUSH Systems into the efforts to protect the people from Covid-19 as well as to treat them successfully. The Ministry accomplished this by issuing timely advisories, Post Covid management and National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of Covid-19, and through pro-active policy initiatives. The Ministry has also taken up a massive campaign on the need for individuals to adopt disease-preventive measures, to encourage people to use AYUSH Systems to protect themselves from Covid-19.

There is emerging evidence of large-scale adoption of Ayush-based prophylactic solutions by the people. There are also indications of correlation between large-scale adoption of Ayush practices and low level of Covid-19 mortality in India. All these have contributed to increased adoption of Health and Wellness solutions based on Ayush disciplines in India and many other countries. The Ayush Trade and Industry therefore needs to gear up to meet this increased demand.

The policy initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH include steps to facilitate the researchers from any stream of Science as well as AYUSH Doctors to undertake the research on Covid -19 through AYUSH Systems and facilitation of the AYUSH industry to work even during the lockdown period. The various initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH have been found significantly useful not only in India but in different parts of the World which relates to unprecedented demand for Ayurveda Medicine. Both the ministers will interact with the industry leaders to get the feedback with reference to the AYUSH Trade, the extent of increase in demand at domestic level and to discuss future road map for the promotion of AYUSH.

