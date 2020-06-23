Odisha: Covid 19 Tests of 1143 Servitors undertaken as per Supreme Court instructions; Except one all are found negative

Puri: Covid 19 Tests of 1143 Servitors were undertaken on 22.6.2020 as per Supreme Court instructions . Except one all are found negative. Confirm case has been shifted to Covid Hospital before Rath Yatra rituals , Contact tracing is being done and Area has been contained.

It is confirmed by the Puri district collector Balwant Singh. The servitor’s test report came yesterday. He was shifted to Covid hospital before the start of Rath Yatra rituals.

