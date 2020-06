New Delhi: 312 deaths and highest single-day spike of 14933 new COVID19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs. Positive cases in India stand at 440215 including 178014 active cases, 248190 cured/discharged/migrated & 14011 deaths

Recoveries rise by 10,994 while recovery rate improves to 56.4% from 55.8%. Death rate improves to 3.18% from 3.22% .

Related

comments