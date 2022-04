Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department of the Indian Metrological Department today informed that as many as 13 places in Odisha has recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius while eight places recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius., today.

According to IMD forecast, Boudh witnessed the hottest maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius followed by Deogarh and Jharsuguda which recorded maximum temperature of 44.5 degree Celsius.