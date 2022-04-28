PVR Cinemas has announced an exclusive partnership with Ōma Cinema of France to introduce a unique, premium auditorium concept in India

New Delhi: PVR Cinemas, the largest and most premium film exhibition company in India has entered into an exclusive tie up with Ōma Cinema of France. The announcement was made at CinemaCon 2022 at Las Vegas which is the largest and most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world.

Ōma Cinema was created by renowned French architect Pierre Chican, who has designed some of the most cutting-edge cinemas in France over the last 30 years. Inspired by the design of the great theatres and opera houses, Ōma Cinema’s unique tiered balconies, or “pods”, enable viewers to enjoy a unique, sociable, cinema experience whilst enjoying a perfect view of the screen.

Mr. Pierre Chican, Founder and President of Ōma Cinema, said “We are excited to bring about the unique and proprietary concept of Cinema pods to India with this exclusive tie up with PVR. Our designs ensure that each pod within an auditoria is unique and designed to perfection. The world of films and fantasy now has another feather in their cap!”.

PVR has always been on the forefront of technology and has undoubtedly created one of the finest uber luxury cinema chain, which is an inspiration for many across the world. Bespoke experiences and more like a place of make believe, PVR has been ahead of the curve and ensuring a very strong and healthy growth year after year. With many jewels in their crown, Ōma shall hold a special place which cannot be replicated or created due to the unique Intellectual property created by Pierre Chican.

“As a leading out-of-home entertainment destination, we are keen on building cinemas with more experiential elements which is not possible in a home environment setting. Besides the most advanced cinematic technology, we have always been on the forefront of design architecture and innovative concepts, to ensure that our patrons get to experience the magic of movies and create happy memories every time they visit the cinemas. An option to have a private movie party with friends and family, OMA pods shall be your own space offering an unmatched bespoke experience of watching a film on a very large screen alongside specially crafted F&B options. Many corporates have been used to their own box at sporting events in stadia and now they shall have an option to have one in a cinema too!”, said Mr. Pramod Arora, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, PVR Limited.

PVR has recently launched India’s First Rooftop Drive-in Theatre at Jio World Drive in Mumbai in association with Reliance Jio Drive-In as well as Maison PVR, the House of PVR, a 6 screen uber luxury multiplex cinema in Mumbai with three intrinsically designed concepts, exclusive colour theme in each of the 3 premium audis, LUXE screens, viewing room for private screenings as well as expanded its luxury formats with the launch of First Director’s Cut in Haryana after the immensely successful First Director’s Cut in New Delhi.