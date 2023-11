Bhawanipatna: CM Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College at Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi on 1st November, 2023 in presence of Hon’ble Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has already given permission for admission of 100 MBBS students for the academic session 2023-24 at the new Medical College at Bhawanipatna.