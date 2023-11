Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to visit Kalahandi district today, on its foundation day. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will flag off the Laxmi Bus Scheme and will also inaugurate the Saheed Rendo Medical college in Kalahandi today.

In addition to this, CM Naveen Patnaik will also launch and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth Rs 1200 crore. He will also be seen addressing a public gathering.