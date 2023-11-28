Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Unveils ‘Ama Bank’ Scheme for Panchayat Financial Inclusion

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik introduced the groundbreaking ‘Ama Bank’ scheme on Tuesday, aimed at extending banking services to all panchayat areas across the state. The initiative intends to bridge the gap in financial access by bringing the entirety of Odisha’s panchayats within the ambit of the banking network.

ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟର ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ସୁବିଧା ନଥିବା ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ପାଇଁ ଯୁଗାନ୍ତକାରୀ ‘ଆମ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ’ ଯୋଜନା ଆରମ୍ଭ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହାଦ୍ବାରା ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ସୁବିଧା ନ ଥିବା ୪୩୭୩ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତରେ ଲୋକମାନେ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କିଙ୍ଗ ସୁବିଧା ପାଇବେ। ୨୦୨୪ ମାର୍ଚ୍ଚ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ଏହି ସମସ୍ତ ପଞ୍ଚାୟତକୁ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କ ସୁବିଧା ପହଞ୍ଚିବ। ଆଜି… pic.twitter.com/aRtFS3054I — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 28, 2023

Highlighting the crucial need for financial inclusion, Chief Minister Patnaik underscored that approximately 65% of the state’s panchayat regions currently lack any banking branches. He emphasized that financial inclusion serves as the bedrock for fostering social and economic progress, essential for the empowerment of communities.

Patnaik asserted, “No country or state can achieve comprehensive growth without ensuring financial inclusion for its populace. Extending services to the individuals at the grassroots level and ensuring the equitable and transparent delivery of public amenities have been paramount on the state government’s agenda.”

The ‘Ama Bank’ initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to facilitating access to financial services for all, especially those residing in remote and underserved areas. The scheme aims to empower citizens by providing them with the essential tools for financial stability and growth, thereby contributing significantly to the state’s overall socio-economic development.

The Odisha government’s concerted efforts to bolster financial inclusivity seek to uplift marginalized sections of society and enhance their participation in economic activities, thereby fostering a more equitable and prosperous future for the state.

As ‘Ama Bank’ sets sail to extend banking services to the grassroots, it marks a pivotal step in Odisha’s journey toward fostering inclusive growth and ensuring that every citizen has access to essential financial resources and opportunities.