Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today discussed with AIIMS doctors on the health condition of Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today discussed with AIIMS doctors on the health condition of Leader of Opposition Sri Pradipta Naik. Sri Naik was affected due to Covid-19 and is currently in ICU in the AIIMS Bhubaneswar since last 16 days.

CM interacted with the AIIMS & SCB doctors who are taking care of the treatment of Sri Naik. Doctors briefed that Sri Naik is currently Covid negative. There is widespread inflammation and lung infection because of which he is on ventilator and his condition continues to serious.

AIIMS Director thanked State govt for all the support in the treatment of Sri Naik, especially the timely support of critical medicines. CM appreciated the efforts of the doctors and requested them to provide the best healthcare. CM also wished speedy recovery of Sri Nayak.