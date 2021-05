Bhubaneswar: Amid the seventh day of the complete lockdown in Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued the details of new 1196 corona positive cases found in the capital city during the last 24 hours.

Out of these fresh cases, 194 were reported from quarantine centres and all of them had links with the earlier positive cases. The rest 1,002 are local contact cases.

Further, the number of Covid cases in the BMC area rose to 55,772 .