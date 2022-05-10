Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shows green flag to master plan of Rs 1500 cr for development of OUTR

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik approved master plan for the development of #Odisha University of Technology & Research (OUTR), which will be transformed like IIM, IIT & NIT with development of infrastructure and human resources.

Odisha Govt plans to spend ₹1,500 Cr in three years while ₹1,000 Cr to be spent in first year alone. While 4600 students are currently studying at OUTR, it will be developed in the model of IIT, so that 10,000 students will get opportunity to study at OUTR in next 5 years.

CM interacted with students, faculties and advised them to aspire for excellence in every vocation they opt to realise the dreams of the nation. CM emphasised on curriculum on new age technologies, research, quality education and fostering of start-up culture.