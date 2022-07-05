OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 29.36 cr for construction of 55 cyclone & flood shelters

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, CM Naveen Patnaik today sanctioned Rs 29.36 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF)  in the second phase for the construction of 55 new cyclone and flood shelters in state to be constructed through the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

Besides, these shelters have played an important role in protecting people during natural disasters such as storms and floods.

Notably, in the first phase, Patnaik had sanctioned Rs 29.36 crore in April this year for the construction work.

 

