Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rated as most popular Chief Minister in India as per IANS-C voter survey

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is the most popular Chief Minister in the country, according to a survey conducted by IANS-C voter.

Patnaik (BJD) enjoys a net approval rating of 82.96, followed by Bhupesh Baghel (Congress) of Chhattisgarh (81.06) and Jagan Mohan Reddy (YRS Congress) of Andhra Pradesh (78.52).

Right at the bottom are BJP Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar of Haryana (4.47) and Trivendra Singh Rawat of Uttarakhand (17.72). Goa, with a rating of 42.79 presents a depressing scenario for its ruler BJP.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (CPI-M) has an approval rating of 80.28. His handling of the Covid-19 crisis earned him an all-round appreciation. Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition Government in Maharashtra, has the approval of 76.52.

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is given a net rating of 30.84. Bihar is scheduled to go to the polls in October-November this year. Kumar’s party is a partner of the BJP. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has a rating of 27.51.

According to the survey, 95.6 per cent of Odisha people are satisfied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And this is the highest percentage of approval for Modi among States while a national average of 65.69 per cent of people supports him.

