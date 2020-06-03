Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt sets up Control rooms the State and district levels for locust control. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked officials to keep vigil on the locust movement at least for the next 10 days.

Chairing a review meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of farmers’ awareness about the locust menace. Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Bargarh districts are likely to be affected by locust swarm.

Control rooms have been set up at the State and district levels for locust control. It was revealed at the meeting that a text message to around 6.5 lakh farmers through WhatsApp and a voice message to nearly 8 lakh farmers of the State would be sent for spreading awareness.

It was decided at the meeting to keep a watch on the movement of locusts for next 10 days even as the crop-damaging insects are yet to reach Odisha. If required, Fire Services personnel would be engaged for spraying insecticide for locust control.

Related

comments