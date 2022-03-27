Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Presents Cash Awards To Para-Athlete Jayanti Behera & Shooter Shriyanka Sarangi

CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated para-athlete Jayanti Behera for her outstanding achievement at World Para Athletics 2022 Grand Prix & shooter Shriyanka Sadangi for her impressive performance at ISSF World Cup. CM awarded prize money of ₹15 lakh to Jayanti & ₹2 lakh to Shriyanka.

CM lauded the two athletes for their success and said that they have brought glory to #Odisha and inspired other players.