Bhubaneswar: Odisha Urban Polls, Rulling BJD Registers Landslide Victory, Secures 76 Civic Chief Posts Out Of 108

BJD’s Sulochana Das, Subash Singh & Sanghamitra Dalai elected Mayors of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Berhampur municipal corporations .

BJD’s Sulochana Das was elected as Mayor of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) defeating BJP’s Suniti Mund with a huge margin of 61,143 votes.

The BJD got 1,74,562 votes while the BJP and the Congress garnered 1,13,419 and 11,006 votes, respectively.

Das, who is the BJD spokesperson, is also the State Commissioner for Persons with Disability (PwDs). Earlier in June 2017, Das had resigned from the Congress party and later joined the BJD.

Out of the 67 wards of the BMC, the BJD emerged victorious in 48 while the BJP won 10 wards. Independent candidates won in nine wards. The Congress failed to open its account.

BJD Rajya Sabha member Subash Singh will be the Mayor of

Cuttack after his thumping victory. He defeated his nearest Congress rival Giribala Behera by over 45,000 votes. As many as 16 candidates were in the fray for the post of Mayor, but the contest was limited between Singh, Behera and BJP’s Sritam Das.

Singh polled 1,13562 votes while Behera managed 68356 votes, the BJP candidate a little over 49,000 votes.

The BJD also retained the Cuttack Municipal Corporation Council (CMC) by winning in 38 wards of the 59-ward council. The Congress won in eight wards and the BJP in seven while the remaining six went to Independents.

In the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), BJD candidate Sanghamitra Dalei also won as Mayor with a large margin.