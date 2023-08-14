Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik presented awards to the family members of recipients of Suraj Award & felicitated volunteers, forces for their support during Bahanaga train tragedy

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, CM Naveen Patnaik presented awards to the family members of recipients of Suraj Award & felicitated volunteers, institutions and response forces for their support during Bahanaga train tragedy. CM said the emergence of human values & compassion just after the Bahanaga incident has re-established our trust in the conscience of the society.

CM said the #Bahanaga incident reminds that disasters can strike at anytime and anywhere. By enhancing capacities of response teams & community volunteers and being in a constant state of watch, such unpredictable disasters can be handled in a better manner.

Recalling the contribution of people and agencies, CM said, “The people of #Bahanaga, local volunteers, institutions & response forces have held our heads high with their timely, selfless service.” CM offered condolences to the people who lost lives in the accident & described the incident as a tragedy that shook the nation with numerous deaths, severe injuries, immense pain and unimaginable sufferings.

During the programme, CM congratulated the volunteers and organisations who were felicitated. CM added the role of people & administration during the tragedy will be remembered for all the time to come. CM said that today is the day to realise the value of service and sacrifice in society and to reset the goal to a beautiful future.