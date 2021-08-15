Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik pays tribute to soldiers on the occasion of 75th Independence Day

Bhubaneswar : On the occasion of 75th Independence day state -level celebration , Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to the jawan , who sacrificed their lives for the country’s integrity and peace, and also to the Covid warriors, who too have fought fearlessly against the deadly virus and served the nation courageously during the unprecedented Covid pandemic.

Besides, Chief Minister also announced that all beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act will get the smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.