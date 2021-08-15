Odisha to provide Smart Health Cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana

New Delhi : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana as many as 3.5 crore people of the state will receive smart health cards and with this state turns out to be the first in the country to provide such Smart Health Card.

Besides, Beneficiaries of National and State Food Security Schemes, Annapurna and Antyodaya beneficiaries will get this card.

Similarly, each family can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum and Women members can avail this benefit up to Rs 10 lakh every year.

Further, the beneficiaries can avail health services in more than 200 hospital chains of the country including Odisha.