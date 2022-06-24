Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik met up with Odia Diaspora in Rome who are based out of 12 countries across Europe

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik met up with Odia Diaspora in Rome who are based out of 12 countries across Europe and had a lively, engaging conversation with them. The diaspora comprised of professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers and students.

The diaspora were proud to recount the achievements of #Odisha in the areas of food security, health, education, infrastructure, disaster management, women empowerment amongst others. They reiterated their strong sense of ownership and dedication for the development of #Odisha.

CM shared with them Odisha’s transformational initiatives and invited them to partner with Odisha. CM thanked them for their renewed sense of conviction & expressed happiness to see that Odias are doing well in Europe. CM congratulated them for their success & wished them best.

Representatives from UK Odia Association explained the steps they are taking to construct a #JagannathaTemple in UK to which CM assured all support. During the interaction, Secretary to CM (5T) and Resident Commissioner were also present.