‘Samarpana Dance festival’ by Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance

Bangalore : Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance presents ‘Samarpana’, an evening of Odissi dance performances on Sunday, 3rd of July 2022. The event will be held at Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield at 7.30PM. Conceptualized by Sharmila Mukerjee, Samarpana will showcase original choreographies and a few classic compositions by Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, the main architect of Odissi dance.

Known for her choice of fresh and unconventional themes, Sharmila’s performances go beyond the traditional repertoire. Her love for the offbeat is evident in all her productions that have portrayed distinctive themes through the threads of Odissi. Through her offbeat performances and thematic representations, Sharmila has been instrumental in bringing Odissi to the forefront of the performing arts scene in Bangalore

Sharmila’s upcoming production ‘Samarpana’ will comprise five compositions- Manglacharan: Lakshmi Stotram, Yaman Pallavi, Nindati Chandan, Mukhari Pallavi, and Karthikeya.

Manglacharan: Lakshmi Stotram: Choreographed and conceptualized by Sharmila Mukerjee, this piece describes the beauty of goddess Lakshmi.

Yaman Pallavi: Yet another original composition by Sharmila, the Yaman Pallavi marks the beginning of spring. It starts with slow, graceful and lyrical movements of the eyes, neck, torso and feet and slowly builds to climax in a fast tempo at the end.

Ashtapadi(Nindati Chandan): Choreographed by Guru Kelucharan, this piece revolves around Radha’s yearning for Lord Krishna.

Mukhari Pallavi: A piece that explores the nuances and precision of Odissi postures.

Karthikeya: A dance drama that will premiere in this festival. This composition revolves around the story of Karthik or Skndodaya as he is known , who was born to Shiva and Parvati to kill the invincible Asura. This dramatic piece involves nritta and abhinaya.

When: Sunday, 3rd July 2022

Where: Jagriti Theatre, Varthur Rd, Near Adarsh Palm Meadows, Ramagondanahalli, Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560066

Time: 7.30PM

Tickets: https://in.bookmyshow.com/ events/samarpana/ET00330990

Contact: +91 98862 31500