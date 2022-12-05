Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Trophy Tour of Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking , The Trophy Tour of the FIH Odisha #Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 officially kicked off today in Bhubaneswar with Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Sri Naveen Patnaik handing over the trophy to Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.

Wishing the trophy tour a grand success, Hon’ble CM said. “I hope the Hockey Men’s World Cup Trophy Tour will build excitement for the World Cup across India. We will be hosting 16 teams and the matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela

The trophy will travel across 13 States and one Union Territory before returning to Odisha on 25 December, thus giving the fans and public a chance to engage with the5 December, 2022 prestigious trophy before the winning team lifts it.

In the next 21-days the trophy will journey across West Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Chattisgarh.

Once back in Odisha, the Trophy will tour across all the dists. It will also visit 17 blocks of Sundargarh. The last leg of the tour will be in Rourkela before finally returning to Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar where the finals will be played on 29 January 2023.